'Sohrabuddin Told Me He Got Money From D G Vanzara To Kill Haren Pandya': Witness Tells Court

In the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case, a key witness on Saturday told a trial in Mumbai that Shaikh had got money from Gujarat IPS officer DG Vanzara to kill the former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.

The killing, the witness calimed, had allegedly been ordered by Vanzara, the witness further claimed.

Pandya was gunned down on February 26, 2003 outside Law Garden locality in Ahmedabad where he had gone for his morning walk.

The witness -- name not disclosed -- said he met Shaikh in 2002 and became good friends with him and his wife Kausar Bi and his associate Tulsi Prajapati.

"During that time, Sohrabuddin told me he had got money from D G Vanzara to kill Gujarat's home minister Haren Pandya and he completed the job. I then told him that what he did was wrong and he had killed a good person," the witness told the court.

The witness further said that in 2005 he was arrested by Rajasthan police and lodged at Udaipur jail where he met Prajapati.

"Prajapati told me that the Gujarat police killed Sohrabuddin and his wife Kausar Bi," the witness said, deposing before special CBI Judge S J Sharma.

The testimony will continue next week.

Shaikh and his wife were killed in an alleged fake encounter in 2005 by Gujarat police. Prajapati was later killed in another alleged fake encounter by Gujarat and Rajasthan police.

Of the 38 people charged by the CBI for the two alleged fake encounters, 16 were discharged by the trial court.

Those discharged included BJP chief Amit Shah, Vanzara and all senior officers of Gujarat and Rajasthan police.

PTI