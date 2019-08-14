Tricolour Dishes You Should Try This Independence Day

With just a day left for Independence Day, it is time to soak in the celebration with some fun and innovative tricolour recipes. Each dish from the chefs has a distinct flavor that will linger in your mouth forever. It is also time to remember the rich and diverse culture of India.

Here are the three tricolour themed dishes to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day:

Orange pistachio white chocolate cremeux

By Chef Kasi Viswanathan, Director- Food & Beverage, Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru

Ingredients:

Pistachio cremeux (for bottom layer)

l Water - 25 ml

l Castor sugar - 25 ml

l Liquid glucose -25ml

l Gelatin -4grams

l Water for gelatin -20 grams

l Pistachio pure -100 grams

l Whipped cream - 250 grams

Method:

Bloom the gelatin with water.

Bring it to boil sugar, water, glucose, add in to gelatine, in warm temperature mix with pistachio paste. Whip the cream, fold it with pistachio mix pour them in to bottom of the glasses.

White chocolate mousse (for middle layer)

l Egg yolk - 2 no’s

l Castor sugar -50 grams

l Water – 40 grams

l Glucose – 20 grams

l Gelatine - 5 grams

l Water for gelatine – 20 grams

l White chocolate - 100 grams

l Butter - 10 grams

l Whipped cream – 200 grams

l Cooking cream – 100 grams

Method:

Bloom the gelatine in water. Warm water with glucose, in double boiling beat egg yolk with sugar add it with warm water mixture. Melt the chocolate with cream and add the butter. Mix it with egg mixture Whip the cream, fold them with chocolate mixture, and pour them in to the middle layer of the glasses.

Orange cremeux (for top layer)

l Tropicana orange juice – 1000 ml

l Castor sugar - 50 grams

l Yolk - 3 no’s

l Water – 100 ml

l Glucose – 20 grams

l Gelatin – 7grams

l Water for gelatin – 20grams

l Orange rind – 1 no

l Whipped cream – 250 grams

l Orange crush – 25 grams

Method:

Bloom the gelatin with water let it side. Bring it to boil orange juice, reduce the juice in to 25%. Make it little thick like sauce. Warm the water with sugar and glucose, beat the egg yolk with sugar add the warm water mix in to egg yolk with them nicely. Add the gelatin to melt it in the warm water. Whip the cream fold them with egg mixture, then with reduced orange juice and with orange crush. Pour the mixture in to the top layer of the glasses.

Trio of Mousse

By Chef Vineet Bahuguna, Hilton Garden Inn,New Delhi/Saket

Ingredients

l Egg yolk - 4 no

l Sugar - 50 gms

l Whipped cream - 200 gms

l Wite melted chocolate - 100 gms

l Cooking cream - 70 gms

l Orange puree - 40 gms

l Kiwi puree - 40 gms

Method:

Boil the cooking cream and set aside. Mix egg yolk & sugar. Add egg yolk & sugar mixture into boiled cooking cream. Add white melted chocolate to the mixture. Fold the whipped cream gently and mix. Divide the mixture into three bowls. Add orange puree to one bowl. Add Kiwi puree to another and let the third remain as it is. Arrange the mixture in tri colour pattern in a serving bowl/glass.

10. Serve Chilled.

11. Garnish with cherry on top.

Black Cod and vegetable Tartar with parsley pesto

By Chef Avanish Jain, Radisson Blu, Faridabad

Ingredients:

l Black Cod- 450 gms

l Red Capsicum- 45 gms

l Yellow Capsicum- 45 gms

l Cucumber- 35 gms

l Fried Tofu- 45 gms

l Lemon Zest- 2-3 gms

l Lemon Juice- 10 ml

l Parsley Leaves- 25 gms

l Pine nuts- 5 gms

l Fresh Garlic- 2 gms

l Olive Oil- 15 ml

l Pea Sprout- 2 gms

l Edible Flower- 2 gms

l Salt and Pepper

Method: