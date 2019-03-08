Google Doodle Celebrates A Multi-Lingual Women's Day

Google on Friday celebrated International Women's Day with a doodle comprising of written illustrations that read 'Woman' in multiple languages.

The languages represent women from all around the world, celebrating their unity and strength.

The Women's Day special Google doodle slides illustrate quotes written by strong, passionate, successful women from around the world.

"Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations." - Dr. Mae Jemison, American astronaut and physician

"Feet, what do I need them for if I have wings to fly?" - Frida Kahlo, Mexican artist

"Let nothing bind you in the world other than your highest truth." - Emma Herwegh, German writer

"A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality." - Yoko Ono, Japanese multimedia artist

"We are too precious to let disappointments enter our mind." - ML Beno Zephine, Indian diplomat

"Do not say you are weak, because you are a woman." - Mary Kom, Indian boxer

"I am stronger than myself." - Clarice Lispector, Brazilian novelist

"I really believe in the idea of the future." - Zaha Hadid, British-Iraqi architect

"Courage calls to courage everywhere." - Millicent Fawcett, British writer and suffragette

"Wings are freedom only when they are wide open in flight. On one's back they are a heavy weight." - Marina Tsetaeva, Russian poet

"The future can awaken in a more beautiful way than the past." -George Sand, French novelist

"A person who has at least one dream has a reason to be strong." - Sanmao, Chinese-born Taiwanese writer

"I matter. I matter equally. Not 'If only', not 'as long as'. I matter.. Full Stop." - Chimamanda Adichie, Nigerian writer