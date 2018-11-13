﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Sitaram Yechury Meets Stalin, Confirms CPI(M) Alliance With DMK

Sitaram Yechury Meets Stalin, Confirms CPI(M) Alliance With DMK

Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Stalin in a bid to strategize on an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2018
Sitaram Yechury Meets Stalin, Confirms CPI(M) Alliance With DMK
Twitter
Sitaram Yechury Meets Stalin, Confirms CPI(M) Alliance With DMK
outlookindia.com
2018-11-13T20:08:05+0530
Related Stories

Consolidating the anti-BJP front in Tamil Nadu, the CPI-M on Tuesday said it will be a part of the DMK-led front in the state for the Lok Sabha election next year.

This was stated by Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury after a meeting with DMK President M.K. Stalin. 

"The defence of our country is the objective Stalin and I share. Alliances will always take place at the state level and then a national level alliance will take place. At the state level (Tamil Nadu), we have decided that we will be in the DMK-led secular formation," Yechury said with Stalin by his side after the meeting.

Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Stalin in a bid to strategize on an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.

Yechury described his meeting with Stalin as fruitful and the basic agenda was that all patriotic secular forces in India should come together and India need to be saved from the "onslaught" of the BJP and the manner in which it was running the country.

The constitutional republic and the country's unity and integrity had to be protected from the BJP, he said, adding that the livelihood of the people in the last four years and more had been continuously assaulted by the government.

--IANS


vsc/mr

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sitaram Yechury M.K. Stalin Chennai Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Assembly Elections 2018 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ban On Eight Insurgent Manipur Groups, Involvement In Violent Activities, Extends For Five Years
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters