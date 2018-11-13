Sitaram Yechury Meets Stalin, Confirms CPI(M) Alliance With DMK

Consolidating the anti-BJP front in Tamil Nadu, the CPI-M on Tuesday said it will be a part of the DMK-led front in the state for the Lok Sabha election next year.

We have decided today that in Tamil Nadu we will be with the DMK in the forthcoming elections. We are together on the issue of saving the unity, integrity and harmony of the people of India and the country's constitutional institutions: CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury in Chennai pic.twitter.com/NpzlAGf2eq — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2018

This was stated by Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury after a meeting with DMK President M.K. Stalin.

Had a good meeting with @SitaramYechury. We discussed in detail about the alliance in order to defeat the BJP government at the Centre in the 2019 General Elections. #RoadTo2019 pic.twitter.com/uipkepTyJ2 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 13, 2018

"The defence of our country is the objective Stalin and I share. Alliances will always take place at the state level and then a national level alliance will take place. At the state level (Tamil Nadu), we have decided that we will be in the DMK-led secular formation," Yechury said with Stalin by his side after the meeting.

Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Stalin in a bid to strategize on an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.

Yechury described his meeting with Stalin as fruitful and the basic agenda was that all patriotic secular forces in India should come together and India need to be saved from the "onslaught" of the BJP and the manner in which it was running the country.

The constitutional republic and the country's unity and integrity had to be protected from the BJP, he said, adding that the livelihood of the people in the last four years and more had been continuously assaulted by the government.

--IANS



vsc/mr