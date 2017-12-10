Shocker From Haryana: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Dies After Wooden Stick Inserted In Her Private Parts

In a chilling incident, the body of a six-year-old girl was found near a telephone exchange in Haryana's Uklana district on early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the incident came to light when passersby noticed the girl's dead body on a deserted street on Saturday.

"The body was in a very bad condition with a wood stick inserted in her private parts. We are suspecting that she was raped," officials quoted as saying.

Reports said unidentified men had allegedly abducted the girl when she was sleeping with her sister and mother in their home in a slum area. The men then raped and killed her.

The girl's mother identified the body and it has been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination, the police said. According to the reports, the rapists had inserted wooden rods inside her private parts before brutally killing her.

A case has been registered at Uklana police station.

SP Manisha Chaudhary has formed an SIT to investigate the case.

Irked over the incident, local residents took out a protest march against the police department, alleging poor law and order situation. Some owners closed their shop in support of the protest.

The police have so far not been able to get any leads on the accused, though a case under Section 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) has been registered at Uklana police station. The police are checking the CCTV footage around the area but face a challenge due to the absence of street lights.

PTI