September Offers: Ford Figo, Aspire And Endeavour Get Cash Discounts & More Benefits

Planning to buy a Ford car this month? We have good news for you. The American carmaker is offering cash discounts and/or exchange bonuses with the existing models of the Figo, Aspire and the Endeavour throughout the month of September. However, the brand’s best-selling models, the Freestyle and the EcoSport, do not attract any discounts for the time being.

Let’s take a look at the offers on each of the cars for this month.

Ford Figo

Ford Aspire

Ford Endeavour

Please note: Offers could vary depending on the variants, region and dealerships. To know which of these offers are available in your city, click on the model of your choice followed by the “View September Offers” button. These offers are valid across India till 30 September, 2018.

Ford is offering big discounts on the Figo and the Aspire to clear existing stock and make way for their facelift models, which is set to make their India debut soon. While the Aspire facelift will launch in India on October 4, the launch date for the Figo facelift is yet to be announced. Ford is also expected to launch the Endeavour facelift in India, but we don’t expect it to come here before early 2019.

It’s surprising to see Ford offering higher discounts on the MY2018 Figo and Aspire in comparison to their MY2017 counterparts. We’d suggest buyers to confirm the same from Ford authorised dealerships.

Source: cardekho.com