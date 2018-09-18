﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  September Offers: Ford Figo, Aspire And Endeavour Get Cash Discounts & More Benefits

September Offers: Ford Figo, Aspire And Endeavour Get Cash Discounts & More Benefits

There are no discounts or offers on the EcoSport or the Freestyle yet

18 September 2018
September Offers: Ford Figo, Aspire And Endeavour Get Cash Discounts & More Benefits
September Offers: Ford Figo, Aspire And Endeavour Get Cash Discounts & More Benefits
outlookindia.com
2018-09-18T12:53:12+0530

Planning to buy a Ford car this month? We have good news for you. The American carmaker is offering cash discounts and/or exchange bonuses with the existing models of the Figo, Aspire and the Endeavour throughout the month of September. However, the brand’s best-selling models, the Freestyle and the EcoSport, do not attract any discounts for the time being.

Let’s take a look at the offers on each of the cars for this month.

Ford Figo

Ford Aspire

Ford Endeavour

Please note: Offers could vary depending on the variants, region and dealerships. To know which of these offers are available in your city, click on the model of your choice followed by the “View September Offers” button. These offers are valid across India till 30 September, 2018.

Ford is offering big discounts on the Figo and the Aspire to clear existing stock and make way for their facelift models, which is set to make their India debut soon. While the Aspire facelift will launch in India on October 4, the launch date for the Figo facelift is yet to be announced. Ford is also expected to launch the Endeavour facelift in India, but we don’t expect it to come here before early 2019.

It’s surprising to see Ford offering higher discounts on the MY2018 Figo and Aspire in comparison to their MY2017 counterparts. We’d suggest buyers to confirm the same from Ford authorised dealerships.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Ford Figo Ford Aspire Ford Endeavour Ford Freestyle Ford EcoSport Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : FIR Registered Against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari For Breaking Govt Sealing In Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters