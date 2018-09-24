SC Constitution Bench To Hear Plea On Female Genital Mutilation Among Dawoodi Bohra Community

﻿
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that they would frame the question for the consideration of the Constitution Bench.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2018
Representational Image
2018-09-24T12:54:30+0530
The Supreme Court on Monday referred to a Constitution Bench a plea questioning the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) prevalent in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The issue was referred to the Constitution Bench on the request of Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the community.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that they would frame the question for the consideration of the Constitution Bench.

The earlier hearing by the three-judge bench saw the Centre describing the practice of FGM amongst Dawoodi Bohras, as being violative of bodily integrity which is a part of right to privacy and dignity.

However, the community had defended the practice on the grounds of the freedom of religion and religious practices.

IANS

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Judiciary: Supreme Court Muslim Women Violence Against Women National

