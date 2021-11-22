Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Female Actors Tend To Get Unidimensional Characters

At the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Asia's oldest and India's most iconic international film festival, Amazon Prime Video hosted a successful Masterclass on 'What Goes Into Creating Cult Icons'.

The creators and talent from the award-winning series 'The Family Man' were present. The show was a catalyst in the emergence of a multi-faceted genre that combines action, family drama, suspense, emotions, comedy, and more into one package. The series' global acclaim demonstrates that viewers have a gluttonous appetite for unique and unconventional entertainment that is authentic and relatable to their own culture and traditions while also transporting them on a thrilling and adventurous journey.

The hour-long discussion focused on the importance of authentic storytelling, which is characterised by realistic incidents, humour, and multi-layered, well-developed characters. It also highlighted the extensive research and creative process that went into bringing a compelling storey to life, making 'The Family Man'.

At the discussion, Raj and DK stated, "The resounding popularity of 'The Family Man' can be attributed to the authenticity and realism that the character of Srikant Tiwari is rooted in. The idea of this character came from observing people in everyday life and we thought that if James Bond was from Chembur, how would he be?”

Following up on the narrative, Raj added, “We wanted to create an authentic desi Bond - a common man, probably underpaid, juggling numerous family obligations, averse to risks, under-appreciated at his job, and definitely an unsung hero on a challenging mission. And that is where the different layers of the character of Srikant Tiwari came from.”

Critically acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was a virtual participant in the Masterclass, emphasized the character by saying, "I am part of the middle-class. I have personally experienced so much of Srikant Tiwari’s life myself in my early career. I didn’t need a reference – we are the reference.” He furthermore stated, “When the role of Srikant Tiwari was first offered to me, I was at a stage in my career where I was looking for something fresh and different. When Raj & DK narrated the story to me, I was sold immediately, and that is where my journey to be Srikant Tiwari started.”

The 'Super Deluxe' fame actress and the ever dynamic Samatha Ruth Prabhu, who played the role of Raji in 'The Family Man 2', stated, “As an actor, I always want to push my boundaries and explore unfamiliar emotions. Female actors tend to get unidimensional characters and there is this fear of your performance becoming repetitive – which can happen if you choose roles that are in a familiar emotional space. However, with Raji it was very different and exciting. The role allowed me to explore a new dimension, something that had never been offered to me before. The actor in me could not refuse this challenge.”

