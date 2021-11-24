Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Robo Advisors Can Help You Make The Right Financial Choices

Robo advisors have established themselves in the banking and financial services sectors to offer personalized services to customers. It also provides better efficiency and diversification.

Robo Advisors Can Help You Make The Right Financial Choices

Trending

Robo Advisors Can Help You Make The Right Financial Choices
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T08:41:01+05:30
Sai Padegela

Sai Padegela

More stories from Sai Padegela
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 8:41 am

In a time and place where Swiggy and Uber have become verbs and wallets are digital it wasn’t long before portfolio advisors went robo. For an average investor who expects their food app to throw up personalized menus and search engines to set up custom news feeds and alerts, it was a natural progression to expect intelligent, automated guidance to help with their money decisions.

Robo advisors have established themselves in the banking and financial services sectors. Personalized services to customers, bundling and unbundling of customized offers, high scalability to serve customers from anywhere/anytime are driving the rise of robo advisors.

As people grow up with technology, they have fewer reservations about accepting personal finance advice from a robo. They have already let technology into their personal dating lives, and post pandemic, even medical advice has gone online, so trust barriers have fallen dramatically.

Various Models Of Robo Advisors

There are many models of robo advisors in the market – standalone robo advisor products can handle requirements of varying complexity including hybrid human and robo services. Even traditional advisory firms use technology to parse the hugely complex financial data to make investment decisions.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

This technology provides efficiency and diversification, maintaining asset allocation for intended risk/return objectives. It can provide value-added services spanning a wide spectrum including planning for core goals, discretionary goals (your wish list), monitoring and finding financial opportunities from wealth transaction patterns, etc.

Power Of Algorithms

When a customer reaches out to a robo-advisor for portfolio management, a fair bit of information is gathered -- their risk profile, short/medium/long term goals, and overall outlook. A solution considering the goal, timeline and risk is suggested. This could be further tuned by providing ‘what-if’ scenarios, with some parameters tuned up or down, or providing intelligence on money opportunities via money patterns insights.

Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) deep learning capabilities coupled with machine learning, natural language processing and sentiment analyzers provide the benefit of highly scalable algorithmic attunement, at the same time keeping the customer’s perspective and convenience in mind. There are also chatbots, APIs and other value-added services/interfaces which enable the tech-savvy customer to interact from any platform or channel, with next generation robo-advisors (e.g. Advisor-as-a-Service). Robos can repeatedly rebalance portfolios in an ever changing market, and continually recalculate tax optimization.

Financial companies are integrating robo advisors into their service portfolio. Robo advisor solution uses clients’ responses to an online questionnaire to understand their risk tolerance and investment goals,

and then provides customized portfolio recommendations. Investors can also access advice though phone-based advisors.

Test road readiness before your investing journey

Pure-play robo advisors are leveraged by younger investors with starting capital to invest, and as they evolve up the wealth continuum they prefer to have some human interaction for more complex interactions; and as they hit the high net worth individual (HNI) bracket, the game changes entirely.

It is critical to investigate the security and credibility of the solution. Does it have a track record of delivering safe, secure, stable services? This is not just from an investment and returns perspective, but from a technology and platform perspective. Is it from a company that has the resources to navigate dynamic market conditions, and the staying power to sustain and evolve its product?

You should also consider if the product is in sync with your orientation. If you need the comfort of a human to speak with, then opt for a hybrid model. If you are not comfortable with technology, then start with a small investment and grow it as you go. And just because it is an automated, hands-off model, don’t stop monitoring your portfolio and your product. Every investment needs regular tracking, automated or not. And also check that what is under the hood of your product is always sound and functioning.

Investors must do their financial due diligence, and just as they should not be entirely reliant on a human advisor without verifying and tracking the market and their investment health in some form, they should not be entirely reliant on robo advisors. But robo advisor solutions are a new digital avenue in personal finance and something worth looking.

The author is a Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo, leading the Wealth and Investment Management Technology team in India.

DISCLAIMER: Views expressed are the author's own, and Outlook Money does not necessarily subscribe to them. Outlook Money shall not be responsible for any damage caused to any person/organisation directly or indirectly.

Tags

Sai Padegela financial planning Banking Robot Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Ecommerce Braces Up For Discount War, As Singapore's Shopee Enters India

Ecommerce Braces Up For Discount War, As Singapore's Shopee Enters India

Raghuram Rajan Says Only A Handful Of Cryptocurrencies Out Of 6,000 Will Survive

Crypto Row: 54% People Don’t Want It To Be Legalised In India, Says Survey

Stocks You Must Buy For Trading Today: Reliance Industries, Siemens, UPL, More

Nippon India Taiwan NFO Reviews: Should You Invest In It Or Not?

Things To Keep In Mind While Filling Tax Declaration Form

Dream11 Parent Raises $840 Million Funding From Falcon Edge, Now Valued At $8 Billion

CBDT Processed Refunds Worth Rs 1.23 Lakh Crore To 1.11 Crore Taxpayers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Gautami Adani Edges Past Mukesh Ambani To Become Asia's Richest Man

Gautami Adani Edges Past Mukesh Ambani To Become Asia's Richest Man

EPF Account Transfer To Become Automatic Soon On Change Of Jobs

EPF Account Transfer To Become Automatic Soon On Change Of Jobs

Sensex, Nifty End Lower After Massive Last-Minute Sell-Off, Fifth Fall In Six Days

Sensex, Nifty End Lower After Massive Last-Minute Sell-Off, Fifth Fall In Six Days

Here Is What ICICI Banks’ Newly Launched ‘Trade Emerge’ Platform Is All About

Here Is What ICICI Banks’ Newly Launched ‘Trade Emerge’ Platform Is All About

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Agarwal, Gill Give India Slow Start

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Agarwal, Gill Give India Slow Start

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement