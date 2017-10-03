The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
03 October 2017 Last Updated at 7:32 pm Society News Analysis

'Restore Atmosphere Of Debate In JNU', Leading Academics Urge President

It urges Kovind to intervene in the matter and "restore the atmosphere of healthy debate for which JNU has been recognised in the entire academic world."
Outlook Web Bureau
'Restore Atmosphere Of Debate In JNU', Leading Academics Urge President
File Photo
'Restore Atmosphere Of Debate In JNU', Leading Academics Urge President
outlookindia.com
2017-10-03T19:34:30+0530

Two leading academics have sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in restoring the "atmosphere of healthy debate in JNU".

Professor Judith Butler of the University of California, Berkeley, and Professor Partha Chatterjee of Columbia University, have sent a letter to the president along with a petition signed by 1,800 people that questions the action by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration against Professor Nivedita Menon.

The petition has been signed by academics from globally- reputed universities such as Harvard and Columbia, artistes and lawyers among others.

The JNU administration initiated disciplinary action against Menon last month and she was removed from the chairpersonship of the JNU's Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory School for allegedly misbehaving and insulting members of a selection committee during a meeting.

"We are concerned about the way Prof Nivedita Menon has had to face repeated attacks from the university administration on her basic right to hold an opinion," read the letter signed by Butler and Chatterjee.

"We are extremely worried that the hostile atmosphere created by the JNU administration will seriously harm Professor Menon's ability to teach, carry out research and pursue intellectual collaborations in a peaceful and productive manner," the letter said, seeking the president's intervention.

It urges Kovind to intervene in the matter and "restore the atmosphere of healthy debate for which JNU has been recognised in the entire academic world."

A copy of the letter was also sent to JNU Chancellor V K Saraswat and the Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

The petitioners have appealed to the Vice Chancellor to stop the alleged victimisation of Menon.

"We appeal to the JNU authorities to withdraw the specious charges against Menon and stop this cycle of repeated attacks on her democratic rights," the petition said.

It also demanded that the professor should be reinstated immediately as chairperson of her centre.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Education Censorship Students Politics & Unions Free Speech Jawaharlal Nehru University Society News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Summons Pak Deputy High Commissioner, Issues Demarche Over Death Of 3 Minors In 'Unprovoked Firing'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters