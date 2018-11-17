﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rajasthan Elections: Congress Fields Jaswant Singh’s Son Manvendra Against Vasundhara Raje

Elections in Rajasthan will be held on December 7. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 November 2018
Congress fielded former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vansundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan constituency.
The Congress on Saturday released it second list of 32 candidates for assembly elections in Rajasthan, fielding former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra against Chief Minister Vansundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan constituency.

The second list was released by the Congress general secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Mukul Wasnik. 

The opposition party had declared 152 candidates in the first list on Thursday night.

Manvendra Singh, a former BJP MLA from Sheo, in September quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the assembly election.

Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi, are contesting the state election.

Elections in Rajasthan will be held on December 7. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.

 

 For more assembly election stories, click here

(With inputs from PTI)

