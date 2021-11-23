Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Rajasthan Congress Leaders Lobby For Party Posts After Cabinet Reshuffle

After the cabinet reshuffle, the state unit is also likely to undergo a rejig, and ahead of that state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra will meet the party in-charge on Tuesday in Delhi. The aim of the meeting is to accommodate all factions within the party.

| PTI Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T10:52:47+05:30
Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 10:52 am

The Congress leaders are now lobbying for the organisational posts and eyeing vacancies in boards and corporations for their supporters after the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. The Congress leaders of the state are making rounds to Delhi to meet State in-charge Ajay Maken and General Secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal.

After the cabinet reshuffle, the state unit is also likely to undergo a rejig, and ahead of that state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra will meet the party in-charge on Tuesday in Delhi. The aim of the meeting is to accommodate all factions within the party.

On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inducted 15 new ministers to his council -- 11 cabinet and four state ministers. Six MLAs, including three Independents, were appointed as advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the cabinet reshuffle. The MLAs are Dr Jitendra Singh, Dr Rajkumar Sharma, Danish Abrar and three Independents -- Sanyam Lodha, Babulal Nagar and Ramkesh Meena.

-With PTI Inputs

