﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Railways To Give Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Howrah Stampede Victims: Piyush Goyal

Railways To Give Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Howrah Stampede Victims: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those injured in Howrah stampede.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 October 2018
Railways To Give Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Howrah Stampede Victims: Piyush Goyal
File Photo
Railways To Give Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Howrah Stampede Victims: Piyush Goyal
outlookindia.com
2018-10-24T09:45:29+0530

Only four days after the Amritsar train tragedy, two people were killed and a dozen others, including two children, were injured in a stampede at a railway foot-overbridge at Santragachhi station in Howrah on Tuesday, police said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those injured in a stampede at a railway foot overbridge at Santragachhi station in Howrah.

Goyal in a statement said, "Railways would give ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of every deceased, Rs 1 lakh would be given to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered simple injuries."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited the hospital where the injured were being treated, earlier announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.

Railway Ministry spokeserson Smita Vats said, "The incident happened around 6 p.m. at a foot overbridge due to over crowding."

She said that the incident happened due to arrival of three trains in a short interval of time.

The stampede occurred around 6 p.m. when the passengers hurriedly tried to cross the foot overbridge between two platforms following an announcement of three trains coming simultaneously on two adjacent tracks.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Piyush Goyal West Bengal India Stampede Indian Railways National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Two Militants Killed In Nowgam Gunfight, Internet Snapped In Srinagar, Budgam
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters