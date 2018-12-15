﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rahul Gandhi Hints Chhattisgarh CM Issue Settled

Rahul Gandhi Hints Chhattisgarh CM Issue Settled

The party is likely to announce the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister in the evening. Bhupesh Baghel, the state party chief, is said to be the front runner in the race.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 December 2018
Rahul Gandhi Hints Chhattisgarh CM Issue Settled
Twitter/ANI
Rahul Gandhi Hints Chhattisgarh CM Issue Settled
outlookindia.com
2018-12-15T17:43:31+0530
Also Read

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hinted at the end of tussle for the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, tweeting a picture of himself flanked by all the four claimants to the post.

Posting pictures of the four contenders in the race for the CM post-- Bhupesh Baghel, T.S. Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant -- Gandhi quoted American internet entrepreneur Reid Hoffman saying: "No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you're playing a solo game, you'll always lose out to a team."

The party is likely to announce the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister in the evening. Baghel, the state party chief, is said to be the frontrunner in the race.

Gandhi's tweet follows his hectic parleys with Chhattisgarh leaders, along with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, party's observer for Chhattisgarh, and P.L. Punia, who is in-charge in the state.

The Congress President had earlier tweeted similar pictures of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Kamal Nath and his rival claimant to the post Jyotiraditya Scindia as well as Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Ashok Gehlot and his state party chief Sachin Pilot who has been named as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Before the announcements of Kamal Nath and Gehlot as the respective Chief Ministers, there had been power jockeying between the rival camps, with both Scindia and Pilot strongly advocating their stake to the post.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Delhi Assembly Elections 2018 Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Barcelona Likely To Play In India Before Lionel Messi's Retirement
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters