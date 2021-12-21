Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Queen's Baton Relay for 2022 CWG to be held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Odisha

The relay will start with Delhi on January 12, followed by Ahmedabad (January 13), Bengaluru (January 14) and Odisha (January 15).

Queen's Baton Relay for 2022 CWG to be held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Odisha
The Queen's Baton Relay began on October 7 at the Buckingham Palace. AP Photo/ Sang Tan

Trending

Queen's Baton Relay for 2022 CWG to be held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Odisha
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T11:27:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 11:27 am

The Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Odisha from January 12-15, for which the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decided to constitute a committee.

The Queen's Baton Relay will be in India for four days during its international journey covering 72 countries. IOA president Narinder Batra has informed about the formation of the committee and places where the relay will take place in India, in a press release.

"Secretary General (Rajeev Mehta) and I are pleased to inform that IOA has decided to constitute a three-member committee to oversee the preparation and conduct of the Queen's Baton Relay programme of 22nd Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022," Batra said in the release.

The members of the committee are: IOA executive council member Rakesh Gupta, Mukesh Kumar and Netball Federation of India's executive council member Hari Om Kaushi. IOA director George Matthew and IOA joint director Nazima Khan will assist the committee.

The presidents and secretaries of the state Olympic associations will be responsible for the preparation and smooth conduct of relays in their respective states.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The relay began on October 7 at the Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II placed her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton. It will travel for 269 days, spending between two and four days in each nation or territory, covering approximately 140,000 kilometres, having over 7,500 Baton-bearers.

Over the course of the relay, the Baton will spend Christmas Eve in Seychelles, will bring in the New Year in the Maldives and plans to be in Jamaica over the Easter weekend. Flying out from Birmingham Airport, the first stop on the Queen's Baton Relay was Cyprus on October 9, shortly followed by Malta.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories taking part in 11 days of competition from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Queen of England 2022 Commonwealth Games Indian Olympic Association (IOA)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Outlook Web Desk / The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 3.2 degrees Celcius, five notches below normal. The cold wave is likely to continue till Wednesday, as per IMD.

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

Outlook Web Bureau / Defending champions India had defeated Japan 6-0 during the round-robin stages of Asian Champions Trophy.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Advertisement