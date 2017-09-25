Protests At BHU Looks Like 'Naxalite Movement', Says Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday termed the protest in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) at Varanasi a "naxalite movement."

"I support the vice chancellor in this matter because it looks like a naxalite movement, which means they wanted to enter the vice chancellor's office and there they would have conducted violence," Swamy told ANI.

He also said that he supports Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and that he is doing the right thing by asking for comprehensive report on the same.

"This looks like a contrived thing because they say there was eve teasing, while we have no clear identity as to who did it and how these students came to know and did the girl make an immediate report or not," said Swamy.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday lathi-charged the BHU students, who were protesting since three days against alleged molestation of a University girl.

It has been reported that the protesting students tried to enter the residence of the Vice Chancellor and when the deployed security forces tried to stop them, students became violent; it is then when the security forces used lathi-charged to disperse them.

The students alleged that the police thrashed them and dragged them through hair, but DM Varanasi, who was present on the spot, denied all such claims.

The ongoing protesters outside the BHU campus triggered when a first-year female student of BHU alleged that she was molested by three bike-borne men outside the campus on Thursday.

The victim in the matter has claimed that she went to the university administration for complaining about the incident but the administration in lieu of taking any action against the molesters, shamed the victim for her awkward hostel timings.

Angered over the laid back attitude of the administration and lack of action from the side, the students staged protests outside the campus on Friday and blocked entry to the campus through the main gate.

