﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Thousands Of Farmers To March To Delhi Today, Security Tightened

Thousands Of Farmers To March To Delhi Today, Security Tightened

Farmers are demanding for complete loan waiver and reduction in electricity tariff, among other requirements.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 October 2018
Thousands Of Farmers To March To Delhi Today, Security Tightened
File Photo
Thousands Of Farmers To March To Delhi Today, Security Tightened
outlookindia.com
2018-10-02T09:03:26+0530
Related Stories

Heavy security has been deployed at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border ahead of the arrival of 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra', which is being staged by farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Earlier on September 30, the Union had announced that their 'Padyatra' that has begun from Haridwar will reach the national capital on the occasion of the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

Farmers participating in the movement are demanding for complete loan waiver and reduction in electricity tariff, among other requirements.

They are also seeking a provision of a pension to every farmer aged above 60.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Agriculture: Farmers Protests National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : My Relationship With India Is 'Great' And It Will Cut Trade Tariff: Trump
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters