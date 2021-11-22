Jhalkari Bai (November 22, 1830 - April 4, 1858) was an adviser to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and fought alongside her in the 1857 rebellion.

Priyanka To Open Skill Schools For Girls In The Name Of "Veeranganas" If Congress Wins In Up

With the UP Assembly Elections knocking at the doors, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said if her party wins the elections, skill development schools will be opened in every district of Uttar Pradesh in the name of 'veeranganas' like freedom fighter, Jhalkari Bai.

The Congress leader has already made a number of women-centric promises, including 40 per cent tickets to females in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, smartphones to all Class 12 pass girls and electric scooters to graduate women, if her party forms a government in the state.

Paying obeisance to the immense contribution of "veerangana Jhalkari Bai. The Congress has decided that if it forms the government in the state, skill schools will be opened in every district for girls in the name of 'veeranganas' like Jhalkari Bai," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Priyanka Gandhi also held a dialogue with women in Chitrakoot recently where she exhorted them to come together to raise their voice and seek their rights in politics.

With PTI Inputs