Priyanka Chopra Apologises For '<em>Quantico</em>' TV Series Showing Hindu Terror Plot, Says 'I'm A Proud Indian'

Actress Priyanka Chopra has issued an apology for the recent controversial episode in her American TV series 'Quantico' that showed Hindu terror plot.



Taking to her Twitter handle, the actress said that her intention was not to hurt the sentiment of the people and that she was a proud Indian.



"I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. (sic)," Priyanka tweeted.

The episode which aired on June 1 drew flak on social media, with fans questioning how Priyanka, an Indian, could even agree to be a part of the controversial plot.

Earlier, ABC Studios and executive producers of the TV series had issued an apology for the same.



The 'Baywatch' star made her U.S. television debut in Quantico in 2015. The crime drama was recently cancelled by the ABC Studios.

