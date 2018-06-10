Priyanka Chopra Apologises For '<em>Quantico</em>' TV Series Showing Hindu Terror Plot, Says 'I'm A Proud Indian'

The Website
10 June 2018 Last Updated at 10:46 am Arts & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Apologises For 'Quantico' TV Series Showing Hindu Terror Plot, Says 'I'm A Proud Indian'

Outlook Web Bureau
STILL FROM THE SHOW
outlookindia.com
2018-06-10T10:48:09+0530

Actress Priyanka Chopra has issued an apology for the recent controversial episode in her American TV series 'Quantico' that showed Hindu terror plot.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the actress said that her intention was not to hurt the sentiment of the people and that she was a proud Indian.

"I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. (sic)," Priyanka tweeted.


The episode which aired on June 1 drew flak on social media, with fans questioning how Priyanka, an Indian, could even agree to be a part of the controversial plot.

ALSO READ: Quantico Apologises For 'Indian Nationalists' Terror Plot, Says Don't Blame Priyanka Chopra

Earlier, ABC Studios and executive producers of the TV series had issued an apology for the same.

The 'Baywatch' star made her U.S. television debut in Quantico in 2015. The crime drama was recently cancelled by the ABC Studios.

(ANI)

