Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Power Minister Flags Off Reconstruction Works Worth Rs22.5Cr

Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday flagged off reconstruction and restoration activities worth Rs 22.5 crore in Uttarakhand by central power sector enterprises (CPSEs) of power sector, to give relief after flood damages in state in October.

2021-11-23T15:13:33+05:30
Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 3:13 pm

"Union Minister of Power R K Singh today presented a cheque of Rs 22.5 crore to Uttarakhand Minister of Disaster Management D S Rawat here with virtual presence of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami," a power ministry statement said.

Singh applauded the swift action taken by the Power sector CPSEs to support the state of Uttarakhand. He conveyed strong commitment of the central government to support Uttarakhand in crisis.

He also appreciated power CPSEs for coming forward to support people in times of need as done during COVID crisis as well. On this occasion, Chief minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami presented (virtually) heartfelt gratitude towards the Union Power Minister and thanked all CPSEs for their commitment to the state in times of crisis.

Activities under the project will be for reconstruction/restoration work in 478 schools in 8 districts (Bageshwar, Nanital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Chamoli, Almora, Champawat and Pithoragarh) and 28 health centres in 5 districts (Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Nanital, and Pithoragarh) of Uttarakhand.

The project will be executed by the USDMA from the financial support extended by the power sector CPSEs under CSR. State-run power giant NTPC has provide Rs eight crore aid followed by REC Ltd at five crore, Power Finance Corporation at Rs 4 crore and Power Grid Corporation at Rs 3.5 crore. The NHPC has provided Rs 1 crore while SJVN and THDC have given aid of Rs 50 lakh each.

With PTI inputs.

