Nutrition Tips For You: Spices For Weight Loss

India is the leading producer of spices in the world, and Indian cuisine is incomplete without them. Spices do not just add flavor to food, but they also have several health benefits. Some of them also help in weight loss.

Here are few common spices that are considered wonder food for weight loss.

TURMERIC

A spice found in all Indian kitchens, Curcumin – the antioxidant found in turmeric is considered to have great medicinal properties. Turmeric is said to help one deal with stomach issues, metabolic disorders, obesity and many other problems.

It is considered a boom in reduction of inflammation in obese individuals.

Benefits Of Turmeric:

•Anti-inflammatory properties: Obesity leads to inflammation, which increases risk of developing metabolic diseases, including diabetes and heart disease. Curcumin, which is an antioxidant, suppresses the inflammatory messaging in fat, pancreatic and muscle cells.

•Helps in anti-obesity: Curcumin found in turmeric can suppress fat tissue growth.

•Increases Immunity: It helps in raising immunity and fighting infection.

Turmeric for diet: Add it to your vegetables, milk, smoothies, and salads. It has no side effects until one is allergic to it, which is very rare. When taken as a supplement, it can interfere with certain medications, so do not forget to consult a qualified dietician.

FENUGREEK SEEDS

These seeds are small and deep yellow in colour with a great sweet-savory flavor. They are used in making curries and chutneys, as they add color and flavor, and also have medicinal benefits. Fenugreek seeds are high in fiber content, which slows glucose absorption (meaning sugars don’t hit your bloodstream as quickly). It is also a rich source of vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, manganese, copper, vitamin B6.

Benefits Of Fenugreek Seeds:

•Helps Stimulate Insulin: Fenugreek helps stimulate insulin, the hormone that helps your body get sugar out of your bloodstream and into your cells for energy.

•Immunity booster: It also contains several antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties for protecting the individual from infection during the course of weight loss.

•Prevents Constipation: The best health benefits of fenugreek are credited to the presence of saponins and fibres in it. Due to this high-quality fibre content, it helps in digestion and preventing constipation.

Fenugreek seeds in diet: You can add it to vegetables or curries. You can also eat them as sprouts or roasted. You can also consume fenugreek tea or water on daily basis.

CINNAMON

Cinnamon is one of the most commonly used spices. Earthy and sweet, cinnamon has been used medicinally for thousands of years, and is known for its health benefits. Much like fenugreek, cinnamon also helps increase insulin activity, which in turn helps lower blood sugar levels and keep long-term glucose levels in check.

Benefits Of Cinnamon:

•It provides relief if you are suffering from cold- cough or asthma.

•It also provides relief during menstrual cramps.

•It helps prevent bloating and constipation.

•The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of cinnamon can help those trying to lose weight.

Cinnamon in diet: Add it in vegetables, salad, low fat-sugar puddings. It’s better if you consume it in the form of tea with licorice or lemongrass, or in detox/ infused water.

(Bipasha Das is a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.)