Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Police Seizes UP Drug Mafia's Property Worth Rs 50 Crore

The additional SP said, "We have taken action under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Now, these accused or their family members cannot sell, rent or gift these properties to anyone."

Police Seizes UP Drug Mafia's Property Worth Rs 50 Crore
| PTI Photo

Trending

Police Seizes UP Drug Mafia's Property Worth Rs 50 Crore
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T11:38:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:38 am

The assets of Shaheed Khan a.k.a. Chhote, a village head, identified as the leader of a gang operating from Bareilly district for the past several years has been seized by the police. The assets are valued at Rs 50 crore. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal termed this as 'the biggest action against any drug mafia in the state so far.'

The police have also sought permission to attach assets worth Rs 16.5 crore of his nephew, Taimur Khan a.k.a. Bhola, who allegedly runs another gang of drug suppliers in Bareilly. According to police, Shaheed Khan, 52, is currently lodged in the district jail while most of his family members are either behind bars or have gone underground. Taimur Khan, 35, is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

The additional SP said, "We have taken action under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Now, these accused or their family members cannot sell, rent or gift these properties to anyone."

Related Stories

BJP Wants To Know Who Is To Blame For Bypoll Loss In Himachal Pradesh, Cadres Or Leaders

Shaheed's assets include a shopping complex, agricultural land, a marriage hall, luxurious cars and multiple houses, he added. The police officer informed that Shaheed and his nephew, Saif, were arrested on August 18 at the Padhera village under the Fatehganj police limits. Twenty kilograms of heroin, valued at Rs 20 crore in the Indian market and three times more in the international market, was seized from them.

"We found out that Shaheed has a vast network. He gets opium and other narcotic substances from Jharkhand and processes them into top quality smack, which is in high demand in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. The police had identified various assets acquired by Shaheed over the past six years, using the money earned from smuggling drugs," he said.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

He further said, "We froze the assets and reported them to the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeit of property) Act tribunal for forfeiting the assets. Shaheed filed an appeal against the move and was asked to provide details about the source of income for the assets he and his family had bought."

Shaheed and his family could only provide the sources for property worth Rs 1 crore. "The SAFEMA tribunal thereafter ordered seizure of the remaining property worth over Rs 50 crore," the additional SP said.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Bareilly UP Police Assets Gangsters Drugs Mafia Money Police
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Meghna Maiti / A plethora of lending apps has flooded the market. Most of these apps used to cheat innocent people, are available on several app stores for Android users in the country.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Prateek Sur / Emmy-nominated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke to Outlook about how he doesn’t have any friends in the film industry and that’s why he doesn’t find it difficult to say ‘No’ to films.

Advertisement