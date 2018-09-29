﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Police Officer Flees With Five AK-47 From PDP MLA's House In Srinagar

Police Officer Flees With Five AK-47 From PDP MLA's House In Srinagar

Police have announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2018
Police Officer Flees With Five AK-47 From PDP MLA's House In Srinagar
File Photo
Police Officer Flees With Five AK-47 From PDP MLA's House In Srinagar
outlookindia.com
2018-09-29T08:36:56+0530
Related Stories

A special police officer (SPO) fled with several rifles on Friday from the residence of a PDP MLA at Jawahar Nagar in the city where he was posted, police said. 

SPO Adil Bashir went missing, along with 10 weapons, from the guard room at the residence of PDP MLA from Wachi constituency Aijaz Ahmad Mir, the police said.

The SPO, who hails from the militancy-hit Shopian district of south Kashmir, has taken away 10 weapons -- five AK-47 rifles, four INSAS rifle and a pistol.

An alert has been sounded across Kashmir Valley to track down the deserter, the police said.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar Police & Security Forces Weapons Automatic Rifles National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Facebook Security Breach: 50 Million Users At Risk, Accounts From India Likely Hit
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters