﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PM Modi Reaches Out To IT Professionals, Asks To Make ‘New India’

PM Modi Reaches Out To IT Professionals, Asks To Make ‘New India’

On October 24, the prime minister will address a huge "townhall" with people associated with IT and electronic manufacturing sector.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 October 2018
PM Modi Reaches Out To IT Professionals, Asks To Make ‘New India’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
file photo
PM Modi Reaches Out To IT Professionals, Asks To Make ‘New India’
outlookindia.com
2018-10-19T15:39:20+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted IT professionals for their views on how the technology and electronic manufacturing sectors can help in making a “new India”

 "Dear professionals associated with the IT sector, technocrats and tech-lovers, I have a request...Have a look at this Open Forum on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App' and share your views," he tweeted.

 He gave a link which takes people to the Narendra Modi app.

 It says, on October 24, the prime minister will address a huge "townhall" with people associated with IT and electronic manufacturing sector.

 Professionals, experts and technocrats from all over India will take part in the event, it says.

 They will discuss with him, ways through which the vibrant IT and electronic manufacturing sector can undertake initiatives and volunteer to contribute to building a "new India".

 "Here's urging everyone to share thoughts and views on the subject. You may also share your inspiring stories of those you know are volunteering actively," the write up on the app says. 

(PTI )

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi IT & Infotech National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bail Denied, BSP Leader’s Son Sent To Jail For Brandishing Gun In Delhi Hotel
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters