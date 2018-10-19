PM Modi Reaches Out To IT Professionals, Asks To Make ‘New India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted IT professionals for their views on how the technology and electronic manufacturing sectors can help in making a “new India”

"Dear professionals associated with the IT sector, technocrats and tech-lovers, I have a request...Have a look at this Open Forum on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App' and share your views," he tweeted.

He gave a link which takes people to the Narendra Modi app.

Have a look at this Open Forum on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App' and share your views! https://t.co/X1pperOlCR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018

It says, on October 24, the prime minister will address a huge "townhall" with people associated with IT and electronic manufacturing sector.

Professionals, experts and technocrats from all over India will take part in the event, it says.

They will discuss with him, ways through which the vibrant IT and electronic manufacturing sector can undertake initiatives and volunteer to contribute to building a "new India".

"Here's urging everyone to share thoughts and views on the subject. You may also share your inspiring stories of those you know are volunteering actively," the write up on the app says.

