Monday, Nov 29, 2021
PM Modi: Benchmark Should Be How Parliament Functioned Not Disrupted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the benchmark for assessment should be how Parliament functioned and not how forcefully it was disrupted, as he asserted that the dignity of the House and the Chair should be maintained.

outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T13:22:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 1:22 pm

Speaking with reporters ahead of the start of the Winter Session, Modi said the government is ready to discuss all issues and answer all questions.

He said citizens want that in this session as well as in the future ones, Parliament debates on issues of national interest and finds ways for development of the country in the spirit of those who fought for India's independence.

The prime minister hoped that this session leads to decisions that have a positive and far-reaching impact.

"I hope that in future, benchmark should be how the House functioned, how much contribution was made and not who made how much efforts to forcefully disrupt the session...benchmark should be how much productive work happened during the session," Modi said.

The government is ready to discuss all issues and also answer all questions, he said, adding that as the country marks 75 years of India's independence "we would want that questions are raised in Parliament and also decorum is maintained".

Voices against government and its policies should be as forceful as possible but dignity of Parliament and the Chair should be maintained, the prime minister said.He called for maintaining the sort of conduct in Parliament that would inspire younger generations.

"This session of Parliament is very important. The country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence). The people are making efforts and fulfilling their responsibilities in order to realise the dreams of those who fought for our independence," he said.

Modi also urged people to stay alert in the wake of the new variant of COVID-19. He called on all MPs and others to be cautious as everyone's health is a "priority in this hour of crisis".

Modi also noted that the country is moving towards the administration of 150 crore Covid vaccine doses.

"I hope that in this session, we speedily take decisions on issues of national interest which fulfil the expectations of the common people," he said.

With PTI inputs.

