02 October 2017 Last Updated at 1:36 pm National News Analysis

PGIMS Newborn Child Missing: Six Hospital staffers To Undergo Lie Detection Test

Outlook Web Bureau
Six suspects in the newborn child missing case from Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) will undergo lie detection test, reported Hindustan Times.

The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the case of a newborn child who went missing from the PGIMS within a few minutes after delivery, has decided to conduct the lie-detector test on 6 hospital staff members, including doctors, nurses and security guards, who were on duty at the time of the incident.

On September 10, Ranju, a resident of the Dairy Mohalla locality of Rohtak village, gave birth to a baby boy at the PGIMS. However, the newborn went missing from the labour room within a few minutes of the delivery. 

On Saturday last week, the investigating police team had arrested PGIMS staff nurse Baljit Kaur in connection with the case. But hours later Kaur was released on bail. 

