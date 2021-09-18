Before assembly election 2022 in Punjab,a big revolt in Punjab congress. Sources confirmed that the party high command asked Capt Amrinder Singh to quit as CM. Congress high command asked the Captain to keep away from the meeting of CLP. AICC has called up Punjab CLP (Congress legislative party) meeting today at 5 pm at Punjab congress headquarter,Chandigarh. Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat late Friday night announced that a Congress legislative party meeting will be held on Saturday at the PPCC headquarters in Chandigarh.

Rawat took to microblogging site Twitter to make the announcement. “The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab.

The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5:00 PM on 18th September at .....1/2 pic.twitter.com/BT5mKEnDs5 — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile Capt.threat to quit the party if he will be removed.Sources confirmed that Capt. Spoke to senior leader and former incharge of Punjab congress Kamal Nath, to convey his message to party high command that he will quit the party if he is removed as CM.The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Rawat said that the AICC has directed PPCC to facilitate the meeting. “All Congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting,’’ added Rawat. Minutes later, the Punjab Congress chief also took to Twitter to inform about the meeting.

Though the agenda of the CLP was not known, it comes just a day after at least 40 legislators wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking a CLP meeting to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in early 2022. Sources said that the legislators, through the letter, also informed the president that they would discuss the party high command’s 18-point agenda given to the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.Sources said apart from Harish Rawat, two party observers from Delhi Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken are reaching at Chandigarh to attend the meet.