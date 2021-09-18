Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Is Sunil Jakhar The Next CM Of Punjab After Amarinder Singh? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today Amid Rift In Party

Punjab Congress crisis has taken a fresh turn as the party high command is learnt to have asked CM Amarinder Singh to resign. A legislative party meeting will be held today.

Punjab CM Amrinder Singh | PTI

2021-09-18T15:21:11+05:30
Harish Manav
Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 3:21 pm

Before assembly election 2022 in Punjab,a big revolt in Punjab congress. Sources confirmed that the party high command asked Capt Amrinder Singh to quit as CM. Congress high command asked the Captain to keep away from the meeting of CLP. AICC has called up Punjab CLP (Congress legislative party) meeting today at 5 pm at Punjab congress headquarter,Chandigarh. Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat late Friday night announced that a Congress legislative party meeting will be held on Saturday at the PPCC headquarters in Chandigarh.

Rawat took to microblogging site Twitter to make the announcement. “The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab.

Meanwhile Capt.threat to quit the party if he will be removed.Sources confirmed that Capt. Spoke to senior leader and former incharge of Punjab congress Kamal Nath, to convey his message to party high command that he will quit the party if he is  removed as CM.The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Rawat said that the AICC has directed PPCC to facilitate the meeting. “All Congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting,’’ added Rawat. Minutes later, the Punjab Congress chief also took to Twitter to inform about the meeting.

 

Though the agenda of the CLP was not known, it comes just a day after at least 40 legislators wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking a CLP meeting to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in early 2022. Sources said that the legislators, through the letter, also informed the president that they would discuss the party high command’s 18-point agenda given to the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.Sources said apart from Harish Rawat, two party observers from Delhi Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken are reaching at Chandigarh to attend the meet.

 

Amrinder Singh Harish Rawat Chandigarh Punjab CM Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 All India Congress Committee (AICC) Resignation
Punjab Congress crisis has taken a fresh turn as the party high command is learnt to have asked CM Amarinder Singh to resign. A legislative party meeting will be held today.

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US' Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

US President Joe Biden will host the summit that will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

With his unexpected move, Babul Supriyo has become the first BJP Lok Sabha MP to switch over to the TMC.

