Owaisi's House Attacked, 5 Arrested. 'BJP Is Responsible For Their Radicalization', He Says

The Delhi Police has arrested five members of the Hindu Sena on Tuesday for allegedly vandalising the official residence of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka Road, New Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that the police received information regarding the incident at 5 PM and rushed to the spot. Five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident since then.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered against the accused under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Parliament Street police station.

Although nobody was attacked or injured in the incident, public property was damaged, the police said, while reminding that it is a crime.

In a video clip on social media, the state president of Hindu Sena Lalit Kumar said they went to Owaisi's residence to teach him a lesson as he speaks against Hindus at his rallies.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi said,

My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known & as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed. 6/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 21, 2021

Tweeting about the gravity of the situation Tuesday evening, he said

There were at least 13 people, 6 have been detained. This is the third time that my residence has been attacked. Last time it was vandalised @rajnathsingh was not only the Home Minister but also my neighbour. 8/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 21, 2021

Owasi informed that it was the third time that his residence was attacked. Last time it when it was vandalised, Rajnath Singh was not only the Home Minister but also his neighbour.

"Election Commission HQ is right next door to my house, Parliament Street police station is right across my house. The Prime Minister's residence is 8 minutes away. If an MP's house is not safe, then what message is Amit Shah sending?" he asked.

"The Prime Minister preaches to the world how we must fight radicalisation, please tell who radicalised these goons? If these thugs think that this is going to scare me, they don't know Majlis and what we are made of. We'll never stop our fight for justice," Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

National president of the Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta said in a video that they were offended with the Hyderabad MP's "anti-Hindu" statements. The video on social media showed some persons vandalising the house. They broke the nameplate at the main gate of the property and also the glass of a window.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi remains in the headlines by continuously giving anti-Hindu statements and a case against him has already been registered in Uttar Pradesh, Gupta said.

The Hindu Sena requests Owaisi not to give such statements, he added.

Police said the incident took place around 5 pm. A PCR call was received, following which the five Hindu Sena members were arrested, they added.

Those arrested are from northeast Delhi, police said, adding that they vandalised the back gate of Owaisi's residence.

(With PTI Inputs)