Opposition Can't Oppose Ram Temple As Deity Is Revered By Majority Of Indians: Mohan Bhagwat

Speaking at a function held at Patanjali Yogpeeth on Monday, Bhagwat said the RSS and the BJP is committed to constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya but certain things take time.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 October 2018
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
File Photo
2018-10-02T16:45:17+0530
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said even opposition parties cannot oppose a Ram temple in Ayodhya openly as the deity is revered by the country's majority. 

Speaking at a function held at Patanjali Yogpeeth on Monday, Bhagwat said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya but certain things take time. 

Every government has its limitations and it has to perform within those constraints. However, saints and seers are beyond such limitations and they should work for the uplift of religion, country and society, the RSS chief said.

"Even opposition parties cannot openly oppose a Ram temple in Ayodhya as they are aware the deity is revered by a majority of Indians. But certain things take time," Bhagwat said.

"Every government has its limitations but a government doing a good job  should remain in power. It is important who occupies the seat of power," he said.

Ramdev said sadhus will succeed where ministers and the rich often fail.

"The ministers and the rich must realise that saints and seers are more capable than them, that they can succeed where they often fail," the yoga guru said.

PTI

