World Plastic Surgery Day: 5 Types Of Surgeries People Undergo

Nobody is perfect but human beings strive towards perfection in every aspect of their lives and it is no different for their looks. With the age of video calls, plastic and aesthetic surgeries have seen a drastic rise in demand since the pandemic began. People have become more cautious of their looks because now, more than ever, they are spending time looking at themselves on the screens.

People who feel their nose is large, lips are too thin, or have asymmetrical ears often opt for a change in appearance and correct these deformities through aesthetic or cosmetic surgeries. People might have different reasons to undergo the surgery, but the ultimate benefit is an increase in self-confidence, making the person feel more confident in their skin.

Plastic surgery is a diverse branch and includes aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries. Aesthetic or cosmetic surgeries remain a popular choice for those looking to boost their self-esteem and enhance their looks.

The 5 most common aesthetic and plastic surgery people undergo are:

On World Plastic Surgery Day, let’s look at some of the trending surgeries that people undertake and how are these beneficial.

Liposuction

It is a surgical procedure that breaks down subcutaneous fat (fat present under the skin) in those parts of the body that are resistant to diet and exercise. It removes pockets of fat in otherwise healthy individuals. Some of the common areas of the body where liposuction is performed are – bottom of the upper arms, back of the neck, double chin, outer thighs, inner thighs, love handles, abdomen, and lower back.

The best candidate for liposuction is a healthy individual who has stubborn subcutaneous fat. It is to be mentioned, that liposuction is not a weight-loss procedure. Before recommending liposuction, the surgeon examines the condition of the prospective patient. People with good skin elasticity are ideal candidates for liposuction while people with loose skins are not. It may result in uneven or dimpled skin.

Liposuction is the second most common plastic surgery procedure in the world and its popularity is on the rise. The procedure is painless as the patient is given anesthesia prior to the surgery.

The breast augmentation process involves using breast implants or fat transfer to increase the size of the breasts. This ensures desired breast volume with a more rounded breast shape, improving the natural breast size asymmetry. It is especially advantageous for women suffering from breast hypoplasia or the development of small breasts.

Different types and sizes of implants are available which can be customised according to the patient’s desires and body morphology. Use of one’s own body fat can be done with or without implants depending on the requirement.

Rhinoplasty

Rhinoplasty or nose job is a cosmetic surgery to correct the appearance of the nose or solve breathing difficulties. An ideal candidate for a nose job is one with a deformed or crooked nose, worried about the width or size of the nose, bulbous tip, breathing difficulties due to deviated nasal bone, and has realistic expectations.

It boosts the appearance of the patient and builds confidence along with that is a life-changing surgery for those with deviated nasal septum as they are relieved from recurrent sinus problems and have normal unobstructed breathing after surgery.

Gynecomastia surgery

Gynecomastia means the development of females like breasts in males. It is one of the most prevalent problems amongst the young population of the country where they are afraid to wear tight shirts or play outdoor sports like swimming.

A daycare surgery can boost their self-confidence permanently as the results are permanent with the latest development of technological advances in plastic surgery.

Tummy Tuck

Some people have abnormal fat and saggy skin on the tummy which doesn’t respond to diet or exercise. This fat can be treated with abdominoplasty or Tummy Tuck. This surgery flattens the abdomen by removing extra fat and skin and tightens the muscles of the abdominal wall.

It is especially advantageous for post-pregnancy mothers who have loose tummies even after a stringent diet and exercise regime. Also, massive weight loss patients can have immense benefits as they can wear normal clothes again as the skin is tightened up.

Conclusion

Going for aesthetic and plastic surgery is a life-changing decision that might have short and long-term effects. Over the years the procedures have become less invasive and safe. According to recent data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), India conducted 643,752 procedures in 2019.

It is important to understand why a person wants to go through the surgery and what are the expectations from it. Rest assured, it makes people look youthful, fresh, and toned which boosts their confidence and self-esteem.

(Dr. Anmol Chugh, Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeon, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram)

