Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Odisha Cabinet approves amendment in acts on OBC quota in ULBs

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP blamed it on the Biju Janata Dal government in the state for not keeping 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs in the state.

Odisha Cabinet approves amendment in acts on OBC quota in ULBs
State government approves Acts that provide for seats in election in favour of SC and ST categories, in proportion to their population in urban local bodies (ULBs).

Trending

Odisha Cabinet approves amendment in acts on OBC quota in ULBs
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T11:12:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 11:12 am

The state government on Friday gave its approval to amend the provisions of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 on reservation of seats for chairperson/mayor for backward class citizens (BCC).

These two Acts provide for reservation of seats for election to the extent of 27 per cent in favour of the BCC, otherwise known as OBCs, and in favour of SC and ST categories in proportion to their population in urban local bodies (ULBs) in line with the provisions of the constitution.

The Supreme Court vide its December 17 order struck down the reservation for BCC in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and asked them to first to comply with the triple test being a precondition before notifying reservation of seats for BCC in the local bodies under their jurisdiction.

The triple test includes setting up of a dedicated commission to conduct empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness as regards local bodies in the state, specifying the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body-wise according to the commission’s recommendations, and ensuring that reservation doesn’t exceed 50 per cent of the seats reserved in favour of SCs, STs and OBCs taken together.

In view of the observations of the Apex court on the reservation of seats for backward classes in urban body elections, the state Cabinet decided to amend the provisions pertaining to reservation of seats/office of the chairperson/mayor in favour of BCC in the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003, a Cabinet note issued by the state government said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

"The Odisha government’s announcement of giving preference to OBC candidates in the upcoming Panchayat polls is all but tokenism," senior BJP leader and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhdan said in a twitter post.

"The anti-OBC face of the Odisha government is evident from its lack of iron will in implementing the reservation, quota for OBCs in local body elections,” Pradhan said.

Senior BJD leader P P Das responding to Pradhan’s tweet said: “Has OBC reservation ever been a priority? Why are you not bringing Central legislation for ensuring OBC reservation in India and filing petition for this in the Supreme Court? Where is your commitment for OBCs?”

“Country knows how you formed Govt in MP, we got people’s mandate in Odisha. You are scared of Panchayat polls in MP. But we want to hold Panchayat polls in Odisha,” Das said.

Das said the BJD is committed to give 40 per cent OBC reservation in Panchayat poll tickets. “We might even go up to 50 per cent reservation. We will also publicly publish a list of these OBC candidates who have been provided reservation in BJD tickets,” he said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bhubaneswar Odisha Government Quota- Reservations Supreme Court
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha / Contrary to popular perception, the law has necessary checks and balances. And the Army needs it to be effective in conflict zones.

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Soumitra Bose / Vinesh Phogat's disappointment in Tokyo 2020 was offset by medals from Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia but two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar ended up in jail.

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

Chitra Ahanthem / The Northeastern state of Manipur has suffered for decades due to wanton use of military might under AFSPA that renders fundamental right of a citizen meaningless.

Advertisement