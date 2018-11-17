Odisha Assembly Excuses Abhijit Iyer Mitra For His Derogatory Remarks Against State Legislators

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 17 November 2018
File Photo
2018-11-17T20:50:29+0530
The Odisha Assembly on Saturday accepted the recommendations of a House committee for considering an apology from journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra, who had made derogatory remarks against the legislators in the state.

A House committee under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra was formed to probe the alleged breach of privilege by Iyer Mitra.

"A motion moved in the Assembly to excuse Abhijit for his derogatory remarks has been passed today. The committee had presented its report in the House yesterday," informed Mishra.

"The committee observes that Abhijit Iyer Mitra had made statement against the Members of the august House for which he has begged unconditional and unreserved apology before the committee," said the panel report submitted in the House.

"The committee recommends that the august House may be magnanimous to consider and accept the apology begged by Abhijit Iyer Mitra for his statement made by him before the media against honourable members of the House and drop the matter," the report said.

The committee also recommended the House to direct the state government to provide materials to Abhijit to educate him about the art, culture, history and the people of Odisha.

Notably, Speaker Pradip Amat had on September 20 constituted a House Committee to probe the alleged derogatory remarks against the MLAs by Abhijit.

Meanwhile, Abhijit is in jail for his derogatory remarks against Konark Sun Temple and Odisha's culture. Two FIRs have been registered against him with the state police. He was arrested on October 23 by the commissionerate police.

Iyer Mitra had posted a video on Twitter on September 16 in which he was seen criticising the Konark temple.

(IANS)

 

