As India heads into much-awaited Lok Sabha elections to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha, here is a look at some interesting facts about the demographic profile of the 543 parliamentary constituencies, including the concentration of voters state-wise.

According to data of the 2014 elections, the all-India number of voters was over 55 crore - 55,38,01,801.

The number of voters rose by over 13 crore (13,65,65,490) since the 2009 elections, when the number stood at 41,72,36,311.

Across 179 constituencies, the number of voters per constituency stood at over 11 lakh. In 140 constituencies, the voter numbers ranged between 10-11 lakh, in 121 constituencies the number stood between 9-10 lakh, while in 103 constituencies, the number of voters stood at below 9 lakh.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and several sections of the northeast, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh had voters below 9 lakh per constituency.

Three constituencies with the highest number of voters were Malkajgiri in Andhra Pradesh – 16,20,397; Gauhati (Assam) with 15,11,729 and Bangalore Rural (Karnataka) with 14,55,244 voters, according to India Elects 2014.

In the 2009 elections, 158 constituencies had voters numbering more than 8.5 lakh, with Andhra Pradesh having the highest concentration of such constituencies.

The top three Parliamentary constituencies with the lowest voters were Lakshadweep (ST) with 39,498 voters, followed by Daman and Die with 68,024 voters and Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) with 1,09,575 voters.