﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Number Of Voters In 2014 Was Over 55 Crore: See Which Constituencies Had Highest, And Lowest Voters

Number Of Voters In 2014 Was Over 55 Crore: See Which Constituencies Had Highest, And Lowest Voters

Across 179 constituencies, the number of voters per constituency stood at over 11 lakh.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 April 2019
Number Of Voters In 2014 Was Over 55 Crore: See Which Constituencies Had Highest, And Lowest Voters
Number Of Voters In 2014 Was Over 55 Crore: See Which Constituencies Had Highest, And Lowest Voters
outlookindia.com
2019-04-05T18:55:32+0530

As India heads into much-awaited Lok Sabha elections to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha, here is a look at some interesting facts about the demographic profile of the 543 parliamentary constituencies, including the concentration of voters state-wise.

According to data of the 2014 elections, the all-India number of voters was over 55 crore -  55,38,01,801.

The number of voters rose by over 13 crore (13,65,65,490) since the 2009 elections, when the number stood at 41,72,36,311.

 Across 179 constituencies, the number of voters per constituency stood at over 11 lakh. In 140 constituencies, the voter numbers ranged between 10-11 lakh, in 121 constituencies the number stood between 9-10 lakh, while in 103 constituencies, the number of voters stood at below 9 lakh.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and several sections of the northeast, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh had voters below 9 lakh per constituency.

Parliamentary Constituencies with the highest and lowest voters in 2014

Three constituencies with the highest number of voters were Malkajgiri in Andhra Pradesh – 16,20,397; Gauhati (Assam) with 15,11,729 and Bangalore Rural (Karnataka) with 14,55,244 voters, according to India Elects 2014.

In the 2009 elections, 158 constituencies had voters numbering more than 8.5 lakh, with Andhra Pradesh having the highest concentration of such constituencies. 

Number of voters per parliamentary constituency in 2009

The top three Parliamentary constituencies with the lowest voters were Lakshadweep (ST) with 39,498 voters, followed by Daman and Die with 68,024 voters and Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) with 1,09,575 voters.

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UEFA Champions League 2019, Tottenham Vs Man City: Likely XIs, TV Guide, Live Streaming
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters