NRC: Assam Ripens For Another Round Of Mindless Mass Violence

Assam is nervously waiting for the publication of the second and updated draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on or before June 30. There are 32.9 million residents of Assam have applied for to be considered as genuine citizens of India. The first list of the NRC, which was released on December 31 , 2017, has accepted 19 million names to be considered as citizens but had left out 13.9 million applicants.

There are speculations that nearly half of these 13.9 million will be only included in the second list. That can possibly lead to a situation that 6-7 million Assamese residents, who do not have legally verifiable documents to support their cases, might be declared as stateless persons or what Americans call "illegal aliens".

Assam is the first state in India to conduct this massive exercise of bringing out an NRC. The citizenship identification matter is extremely volatile in Assam as the state has witnessed violent anti-immigrant mobilisation since the early 1980s.

Previous governments in Assam were reluctant to pursue the citizen identification procedure fearing serious law and order crisis. However, the Supreme Court of India’s intervention has expedited this process. When the NRC brought out its first list just over five months back, the protests against it was muted than expected as people those who missed out still carried the hope to be included in the updated list.

If the media reports are correct and the NRC leaves out 6-7 million Assamese residents from the register while bringing out its new list, it will have serious political and security implications not only in Assam but also in its neighboring states. Moreover, the issue can potentially push the fragile Bangladesh-India relations to the precipice.

Before discussing the implications, it is also important to stress that the handing over the process of identifying citizenship to a highly corrupt and inefficient local bureaucracy is extremely problematic. Moreover, the state is being ruled by a BJP government for the last two years, which is openly pro-Hindu.

That makes it further difficult for the inept bureaucracy to be religiously neutral while undertaking the verification process. It is true that the chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal before joining the BJP had made his political career in opposing migrant population in his state. But, the RSS, which has been engaged in the religious mobilisation of Assam for decades and has brought the BJP to power in the state, always supports Hindu migrants from Bangladesh. Under no circumstances, the RSS is going to let CM Sonowal or the BJP’s coalition partner AGP to go against Hindu Bengalis settled in Assam.

To protect the Bengali speaking Hindu migrants from the NRC, the central government is trying to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. If this controversial and pro-Hindutva bill gets passed in Parliament, it will grant citizenship to the prosecuted Hindus of neighbouring countries, who have arrived in India till December 31, 2014. This Bill is aimed at protecting Hindu migrants from the ambit of the NRC while exposing Muslim migrants to the possibility of being deprived of all the citizenry rights.

The Bill is being opposed not only by the opposition Congress Party and the AIUDF but also by the BJP’s coalition partner in the government, AGP. The leader of the AGP and former chief minister, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, brands the bill anti-secular and persists on his old demand of all migrants after March 24 , 1971 to be detected and deported. Even there are signs that the BJP unit in Assam is divided over this bill.

Though Assam has already witnessed a number of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 the Bengali population in Assan has been divided over the religious lines. While the Muslim dominated Brahmaputra Valley has been experiencing protests opposing the bill, the Hindu dominated Barak Valley is seeing the protesting in support of it. A highly ethnically volatile state like Assam, which has experienced decades of insurgencies and ethnic riots, is getting further divided on religion.

Once the NRC brings out its revised list at the end of this month, people those who will be missed out will get a possibility to file objections and if that fail, they can approach foreigners’ tribunals. But, that consolatory process might not be enough to keep the accumulating anger under the lid. Considering huge numbers of serious mistakes in the first list, there is very little of hope of the second and updated list to be a non-controversial one.

The situation in Assam is quite precarious already and the publication of the list has all the potential to trigger a mass violence of a huge proportion. Assam is not new to this phenomenon. More than 2000 Muslims were massacred in Nellie in 1983 by ethnic Assamese Hindus after the decision to give immigrants the right to vote before the state election.

In recent years, there have been mass murders of Muslims in 2012 and 2014 and destruction of mosques as well.

The storm over the citizenship issue is not only limited to Assam. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 is opposed by the Conrad Sangma-led coalition government in neighbouring Meghalaya, in which the BJP is a partner. Sangma opposes the Bill as it goes against the popular demand in his state to declare all the migrants, not only Muslim migrants as illegals.

However, the other challenge comes from the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who has already questioned the motives behind the on-going process of updating the NRC and sees it as an attempt to drive out 12.5 million Bengalis from Assam.

She will be quick to politicise it in the West Bengal. The matter is not only confined to becoming a Hindu vs. Muslim or Assamese vs Bengalis dispute only, but it can also ignite serious conflicts between Bangladesh and India. What will happen to the Assamese residents whose name will not appear in the NRC list? Taking away the voting rights only will not satisfy the hardline anti-migrant forces. These forces want ‘migrants’ to be deported, which will be almost an impossible task as Bangladesh has been steadfastly refusing any human migration to India from its side. So, the whole exercise of bringing out an NRC in Assam under the direction of the Supreme Court might turn out to be futile except leading to unnecessary sectarian violence and bloodbath. The ruling party BJP, instead of looking for a way out, is further muddying the waters, for its narrow political gains.

(The writer is professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University, Sweden.)