Now, Shashi Tharoor Says 'Demonising Modi Wrong'; Backs Jairam Ramesh, Singhvi

After Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Singhvi argued that 'demonising' Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wrong, another senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday backed his party members and said the Prime Minister should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing.

"I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time," Tharoor said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Friday backed party leader Jairam Ramesh's remarks on Narendra Modi, saying demonising the prime minister was "wrong" and acts must be judged issue-wise, not person-wise.

Speaking at a book launch on Wednesday, former Union minister Ramesh had said Modi's governance model was "not a complete negative story", adding that not recognising his work and demonising him all the time was not going to help.

Echoing Ramesh's views, Singhvi tweeted: "Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him."

"Acts are always good, bad and indifferent—they must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Certainly, ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds," he said.

Ramesh had also cited how successful the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) had turned out for Modi.