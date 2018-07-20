No-Confidence Motion A Result Of Opposition's 'Arrogance': PM Modi

Dubbing the no-trust vote against his government a result of the Opposition's "arrogance", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged all parties to dismiss the move and accused the Congress of working with the mindset of 'Modi hatao' (remove Modi).

"Arrogance is behind the no confidence motion," Modi said and hit out at the Congress, saying this is not the floor test of the government but a "force" test of the main opposition party and its so-called allies.

Advertisement opens in new window

Capping the over 10-hour debate marked with sharp attacks and counter-attacks between the ruling alliance and the opposition leaders, Modi asserted that some people are indulging in "negative" politics.

"We are not doing politics of appeasement or vote bank. We have been working with 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' mantra," he said.

Responding to a day-long debate on the no-confidence motion, he said some people are indulging in "negative politics."

He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for asking him to stand up for a hug after walking across to his chair in the Lok Sabha, saying the Congress President appeared to be in a hurry to occupy his seat.

Only the electorate of the country can decide his fate and make him sit on his chair, Modi said, asking "what is the hurry". Gandhi was present in the House when the Prime Minister made the statement.

Modi said the floor test was not to measure the strenght of his government, rather it was a "force test" for the Congress and other opposition parties.

Advertisement opens in new window

Hitting back at the opposition parties he said the NDA government has done several things for the benefit of the people, but the opposition does not believe in the facts. "We are taking steps for doubling the income of farmers by 2022," he said.

Modi said the opposition, especially the Congress does not trust the Chief Justice of India, the Election Commission and the electronic voting machines.

He said "those who don't have confidence in themselves, cannot trust anyone."

"I pray to God to give you the strength to bring a no- confidence motion in 2024 also. My best wishes are with you", the Prime Minister said, taking a dig at the opposition.

He also targetted the Congress saying the major opposition party had brought the no-trust motion "to spread instability in the country."

Referring to the Dokalam stand-off, he said "when the whole country was united at the time of Doklam, you met the Chinese envoy," Modi said in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement opens in new window

On Gandhi's allegations on the Rafale aircraft deal, he said "we must abstain from making childish statements on sensitive issues."

He also termed the surgical strikes as 'jumla strikes' as an insult to the security forces.

Tearing into Rahul Gandhi's comments that he was a

'bhagidar' (collaborator) and not a 'chowkidar' (watchman), Modi said he was in fact a partner in the aspirations of the people.

He said he was neither a 'saudagar' (trader), nor a 'thekedar' (contractor) like the Congress.

The Prime Minister said the Congress party had misused no-confidence motions to spread instability in the country to ensure that the Gandhi family remains in power.

Dubbing surgical strikes as 'jumla' strike is an insult to security forces, he questioned Gandhi's intent in targeting the armed forces.

Mocking the Congress president, he said it is a fact that he cannot see eye-to-eye with Gandhi, saying those who dared to do it, including stalwarts like former President Pranab Mukherjee, Vallabh Bhai Patel, former PM Morarji Desai and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had to suffer.

Advertisement opens in new window

"You are 'naamdaar' (dynast), I am 'kaamdar' (worker). I cannot dare to see eye-to-eye with you," he told Gandhi on his remark that he cannot look in the Congress leader's eyes.

"The entire nation saw what the eyes did today. It is clear in front of everyone," he said indicating Gandhi's apparent post-hug wink.

"Had it not been your arrogance, and had you understood the problems of the states, GST would have been implemented five years ago," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister condemned the incidents of rape and

Atrocities against women and said "any instance of violence brings shame to the nation.

"I will once again urge the state governments to punish those who indulge in violence," Modi said in an apparent reference to mob lynching.

Referring to gender justice, he said his government stood with the Muslim women in their quest for justice.

The Prime Minister blamed Congress for the division of Andhra Pradesh in a manner which had left the people there unhappy.

Advertisement opens in new window

He said when the TDP decided to pull out of NDA, he had warned its leader N Chandrababu Naidu that his party was "getting entangled in a race of one-upmanship with the YSR Congress.

"Just because of your internal politics with the YSRCP, you are doing this, I had told the AP CM," Modi said, adding that the issue was now being raked up in Parliament.

He said his government will keep working for the people of Andhra Pradesh and "we will do everything possible for the development of the state," he said.

"NDA government," Modi said, "is committed towards the development of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana".

He said the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

"It was done peacefully. These states are prospering ... The Congress divided Andhra Pradesh and their conduct then was shameful," he said.

(With PTI inputs)