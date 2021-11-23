Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
No Change In Fuel Prices On Tuesday

Across the country as well, the prices largely remained unchanged on Tuesday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

PTI Photo

2021-11-23T11:22:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:22 am

For the 19th consecutive day on Tuesday, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained static  under the daily price revision mechanism followed by oil marketing companies. The diesel prices were also unchanged in the capital at Rs 86.67 a litre. The pump price of petrol in Delhi, which fell to Rs 103.97 a litre at 6 a.m on November 4 from previous day's level of Rs 110.04 a litre, remained the same on Tuesday.

Even with lower fuel prices, petrol continued to be most expensive in Delhi among all the NCR cities as the state government did not revise the VAT on petroleum products. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol continued to be priced at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel Rs 94.14 a litre.

Prices also remained static on Tuesday in Kolkata where the price of petrol reduced by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre in the first week of November. Petrol price in Chennai also remained at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

Before the price cuts and pause, diesel rates increased on 30 out of the last 60 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi. Petrol prices also rose on 28 of the previous 56 days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre. Since January 1, petrol and diesel prices increased by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of Covid pandemic. The government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for Covid relief measures.

-With PTI Inputs

India Delhi Kolkata Chennai Mumbai Petrol Oil-Gas-Fuel Diesel Price Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices OPEC Crude oil
