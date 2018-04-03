NIRF Rankings 2018: IISc Bangalore Declared India's Best University, Miranda House Top College

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and Delhi’s Miranda House have been declared India’s best university and college respectivel this year, according to the countrywide government ranking of educational institutions on Tuesday.

Union human resources development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar released the India Rankings of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in New Delhi under nine categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law this year.

Overall Ranking

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

2. IIT Madras

3. IIT Bombay

4. IIT Delhi

5. IIT Kharagpur

6. Jawaharlal Nehru University

7. IIT Kanpur

8. IIT Roorkee

9. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

10. Anna University, Chennai

Universities

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

4. Anna University, Chennai

5. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

6. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

7. University of Delhi, New Delhi

8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

9. Savitribai Phule Pune University

10. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Engineering

1. IIT Madras

2. IIT Bombay

3. IIT Delhi

4. IIT Kharagpur

5. IIT Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

6. IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand

7. IIT Guwahati, Assam

8. Anna University, Chennai

9. IIT, Hyderabad

10. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Management

1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta

4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow

5. Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay

6. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

7. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

8. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

9. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

10. Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

Colleges

1. Miranda House, Delhi University

2. St, Stephens, Delhi University (

3. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirappalli

4. Hindu College, Delhi

5. Presidency College, Chennai

6. Loyola College, Chennai

7. Shri Ram College for Commerce, Delhi

8. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

9. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

10. Madras Christian College, Chennai

Law

1. National Law School of India University, Bangalore

2. National Law University, Delhi

3. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad

NIRF, in its first rankings in 2016, had four categories — universities, engineering, management and pharmacy. In 2017, overall and college categories were added. In total, more than 4,000 institutions have applied. Last year, 3,000 institutions participated in the India Rankings 2017, reported The Times of India.

This year for the first time medical and dental colleges were also ranked.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development in 2015.

This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception”.

The institute registration for NIRF Ranking 2018 was began on the official website for NIRF in September 2017.