March 23, 2020
Poshan
Nirbhaya Rape Case: Bollywood celebs React As Four Convicts Are Hanged To Death After 7 Years

The 2012 Delhi gang-rape case finally came to an end in the wee hours of Friday morning as four Nirbhaya case convicts were hanged to death in Delhi's Tihar jail.

20 March 2020
2020-03-20T17:36:28+0530

The 2012 Delhi gang-rape case finally came to an end in the wee hours of Friday morning as four death row convicts were hanged to death in Tihar jail. The Nirbhaya case convicts' last minute petitions were dismissed hours before their execution and were hanged after trying to get an extension for the last two months. The Nirbhaya case, which garnered attention from all over and led to a poignant change in India's judiciary system for rape victims, is a ray of hope.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy student, who was brutally gang-raped on a moving bus in Delhi in 2012 and died days later in a Singapore hospital has finally got justice. Her father, Badrinath Singh, addressed the media outside Tihar Jail on Friday morning and said, "Today is our victory and it happened because of media, society & Delhi police. You can understand what is inside myheart by my smile". Whereas Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, was equally ecstatic and said, "As soon as I returned from Supreme Court, I hugged the picture of my daughter and said today you got justice." She was also seen flashing a victory sign.

Akshay Thakur, 31, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Mukesh Singh, 32, were hanged after spending their last few hours in isolation.

Actress Preity Zinta was one of the first Bollywood celebs to react. She tweeted and wished that the trial was faster. "Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti#RIPNirbhaya#Justicedelayed#TookTooLong," the actress wrote:

Take a look at celebrities' reaction on Nirbhaya's case below:

 

 

