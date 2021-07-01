Akhil Gogoi Acquitted In Second Anti-CAA Protests Case, May Be Released From Jail Soon

A special NIA court on Thursday acquitted jailed Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi in the Chandmari police station case. The case was the second and last in connection with anti-CAA protests in 2019 paving the way for him to step out of prison after more than one-and-a-half years of incarceration.

Three others were also absolved of all charges along with Gogoi.

Gogoi's supporters gathered outside the court and shouted slogans against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Assam government.

The acquittal came a day after the jailed Sibsagar MLA made an impassioned appeal to the people of Assam on Wednesday, entreating them to save him from being consigned to prison for the rest of his life by raising their voice to protest the murder of democracy in a democratic manner. “Save me, save my voice and I shall always speak for you,” he said in an open letter to the people of the state.

The letter was released by Raijor Dal, the party he heads. The verdict also comes a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed an additional charge sheet against Gogoi while also bringing in a new “protected” witness. Gogoi was arrested on , 2019, for his alleged role in the anti-CAA protests and the cases were handed over to the NIA for investigation after the Union Home Ministry issued an order on .



The original charge sheet in the Chandmari police station case in Guwahati was filed over a year ago, on , 2020, under the UA(P) Act and also for sedition besides other sections of the IPC. Gogoi was acquitted in the Chabua case on . Last week, the court granted him two-day parole to visit his son and mother. He has been undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

