The Website
19 September 2017 Last Updated at 2:43 pm National News Analysis

NIA Court Grants Bail To Two 2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Accused

Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dwivedi alias Shankaracharya, facing conspiracy charges, were granted bail by NIA Court judge SD Tekale.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-File
outlookindia.com
2017-09-19T14:43:35+0530

A special NIA court here today granted bail to two accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dwivedi alias Shankaracharya, facing conspiracy charges, were granted bail by NIA Court judge SD Tekale.

Both are accused of attending conspiracy meetings, where the terror attack was planned, along with others.

Two key accused in the case, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, were granted bail earlier.

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Thakur earlier this year, while Purohit was given the relief by the Supreme Court last month.

Six people were killed and nearly 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon town in Nashik district, about 200 km from here, on September 29, 2008.

Twelve people, including Thakur and Purohit, were arrested in connection with the blast.

All the accused were booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), besides under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shankracharya Maharashtra Malegaon Law & Legal Prisons & Prisoners NIA - National Investigation Agency Terror In India Hindutva Terror National News Analysis

