Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Need To Bring Back Covid Curbs In Kolkata In Light Of X-Mas Crowds: Experts

Virologists and public health experts felt an urgent clampdown was needed to avoid a repeat of such mass gatherings with Covid inappropriate behaviour during the New Year celebrations.

Need To Bring Back Covid Curbs In Kolkata In Light Of X-Mas Crowds: Experts
Devotees gather at St. Paul's Cathedral Church on the occasion of Christmas, in Kolkata. | PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Trending

Need To Bring Back Covid Curbs In Kolkata In Light Of X-Mas Crowds: Experts
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T23:43:25+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 11:43 pm

A day after the city saw huge crowds of mid-night revelers thronging the eastern metropolis's busy Park Street to celebrate Christmas, health experts and doctors cautioned the state government against allowing more such gatherings especially during the New Year festivities, pointing to the rising number of Covid cases in the country and emergent threat from a more virulent Omicron strain.

Experts pointed out that the state authorities which had earned kudos for managing crowds during Durga Puja two months back, should not have relaxed their guard during the Christmas festival which is also a popular festive occasion given the fact that people are suffering from "Covid fatigue" and were likely to dispel with safety norms.

Virologists and public health experts felt an urgent clampdown was needed to avoid a repeat of such mass gatherings with Covid inappropriate behaviour during the New Year celebrations. “It seems the administration failed last night. There has to be a strict approach given that there are expectations of a surge in COVID cases especially with the advent of the Omicron variant. We expected the government as well as common people to be more responsible," Dr Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor of Burdwan Medical College, who has been handling COVID cases, told PTI.      

Related Stories

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Such revelry, throwing Covid safety protocols to the winds, would give a big push to the number of daily Covid-19 infections, he believed. India reported some 6,987 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with West Bengal accounting for 552 cases. Beliaghata ID hospital Principal Dr Anima Haldar also held the government and the police administration responsible for letting people gather in such large numbers on Christmas night in Park Street.

“The government should have adopted a stricter attitude. The Delhi state government has successfully done so,  we could have easily replicated that,” Dr Halder said. The state government has relaxed night curfew restrictions for nine days during the Christmas and New Year festive season. Not only did large crowds surge through the central business district of Park Street, most clubs and hotels had full houses during Christmas lunches and evening entertainments.        

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Observers said the state government's move to relax curfew norms which had forbidden travel after 11 pm was "good for business" but "bad for public health" as the number of gatherings were bound to go up given the fact that people living through two years of strictly enforced Covid norms were suffering from "Covid fatigue" and wished to socialise again. “The euphoria witnessed at Park Street by the gathering of crowds during Christmas night can have far flung repercussions. We all know gatherings with Covid19 inappropriate behavior causes a surge of cases,” Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick MD (Pharmacology) of Peerless Hospital said.        

One of Kolkata's top rheumatologist Dr Syamasis Bandyopadhyay, however, blamed people who seemed to believe the danger from the pandemic had ended. “Celebration should be coupled with wisdom...You cannot expect everything from the government. If such a large number of people start gathering, what can the police  administration do? You cannot lathi-charge such a huge crowd during a festival,” Dr Bandyopadhyay told PTI. The West Bengal government has relaxed the movement of people and vehicles between 11pm to 5am for nine days from December 24, 2021 to January 1, 2022. The night restrictions and other Covid measures, however, have been extended till January 15, 2022. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kolkata Crowd Surge Christmas lights COVID 19 COVID Restrictions New Covid variant Covid Protocols Pandemic
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act.

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul Hits Ton As India Take Day 1 Honours

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul Hits Ton As India Take Day 1 Honours

Jayanta Oinam / India were 272/3 at the close of play with KL Rahul unbeaten on 122. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement