Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Need Better Coordination Between State Police, Central Agencies: Amit Shah At DGPs' Meet

The home minister stressed on better coordination between the state police and other central agencies and urged the delegates for timely implementations of suggestions discussed during the conference, according to an official statement.

PTI Photo

2021-11-20T07:37:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 7:37 am

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the need for better coordination between the state police forces and central agencies and laid emphasis on focussed action on security-related issues such as Maoist violence and cyber crime. Inaugurating the 56th Conference of DGPs and IGPs here, Shah also appreciated the role played by the security forces during the COVID-19 pandemic and the sacrifices made by them. 

The home minister stressed on better coordination between the state police and other central agencies and urged the delegates for timely implementations of suggestions discussed during the conference, according to an official statement. Shah emphasised on the need to focus on security-related issues, including coastal security, left wing extremism, narcotics trafficking, cyber crime and border area management.

Deliberations were held on a wide range of internal security issues, including prison reforms, challenges posed by radicalisation and police training. A presentation by the NATGRID was also made during the conference. The focus of the presentation was to highlight the challenges and suggest roadmaps for overcoming them, the statement said. The conference this year is being organised in hybrid mode for the first time.

The DGPs of all states and union territories and DGs of CAPFs are attending it from the police headquarters in Lucknow. About 350 other officers are attending the conference through virtual platform from IB offices in various states and UTs. The home minister also gave away police medals for meritorious service to the officers of Intelligence Bureau. He also awarded trophies for three best police stations to the Station House Officers of Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi, Gangapur in Odisha and Bhattu Kalan in Haryana.

Shah hailed the hybrid format of the conference as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and observed that this will help in better dissemination and percolation of suggestions at the cutting edge level. He emphasised on reforms at police station and beat levels for effective policing.

Since 2014, the conference of DGPs and IGPs has been held in various parts of the country. The prime minister and the home minister have been regularly attending these conferences being held outside Delhi. The format of the conference has undergone significant changes over the years in terms of duration as well as the mode.

In the run-up to the conference, various core groups consisting of DGPs of different states were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of internal security. For the first time, over 200 officers of different seniorities from various states and UTs were also requested to submit papers on contemporary security issues being deliberated in the conference this year.


The prime minister will participate in the three-day conference from Saturday. 

-With PTI Inputs

