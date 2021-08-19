NCB Seizes Gold And Arrests Three Kenyan Women From Mumbai Airport

At the Mumbai international airport, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has confiscated nearly one kg of gold from three Kenyan women who kept the gold hidden in body cavities, an official said on Thursday.

the official also said that all the three accused had landed here from Doha on Tuesday night.

Acting on a tip-off, NCB sleuths intercepted Khuresha Ali (61), Abdullahi Abdia Adan (43) and Ali Sadia Allo (45).

Nothing illegal was found in their luggage, but during interrogation the women sought medical help saying they were feeling uncomfortable.

They were taken to the state-run J J Hospital where it was found that they had hidden gold in body cavities, he said.

Under the care of doctors, 13 packets of gold containing a total of 17 pieces, weighing 937.78 grams altogether, were recovered.

The weight of individual pieces ranged from 20 grams to 100 grams.

As the NCB does not deal with gold smuggling, the case was handed over to the Customs, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)

