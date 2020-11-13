November 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  National Conference Leader Detained at Delhi Airport

National Conference Leader Detained at Delhi Airport

NC leader Altaf Ahmad Kaloo claims he was barred from flying to Dubai

Naseer Ganai 13 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
National Conference Leader Detained at Delhi Airport
Altaf Ahmad Kaloo
Twitter: @sachnewsjk1
National Conference Leader Detained at Delhi Airport
outlookindia.com
2020-11-13T15:45:35+05:30

Former legislator and National Conference leader Altaf Ahmad Kaloo was deboarded from a Delhi-Dubai flight on Thursday and was detained for four hours at Delhi airport, the former legislator told Outlook.

Kaloo claimed that just before the flight was scheduled to depart from Delhi airport around 8pm, he was stopped by emigration authorities. Kaloo claimed that the authorities informed him that politicians from J&K have been barred from travelling outside the country and that the ban continues till March 2021.

The National Conference legislator was scheduled to attend a family event in Dubai. He said subsequently he was detained for around four hours at the airport. "I was released after I had to make many calls, and had to inform people why I was being detained and wasn’t being allowed to travel," he added.

He said since his luggage was already onboard, it had reached Dubai and he was left without his bags. "After I was released by the authorities I had to buy some clothes for myself,” Kaloo said.

"Don't know why they detained me and barred me from travelling. It was so frustrating and depressing," he said.

In a similar incident, last year on August 15, amid clampdown in J&K following the revocation of the region’s special status, Shah Faesal, the Kashmiri IAS officer turned politician, was prevented from boarding a flight from Delhi to Istanbul. He was later taken to Srinagar and was placed under house arrest under Section 107 of the CrPC and was subsequently booked under the Public Safety Act.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bihar's Newly Elected NDA MLAs To Unanimously Choose Nitish As Alliance Leader

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Naseer Ganai Delhi Delhi J&K National Conference (JKNC) J&K National Conference (JKNC) National National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos