Narmada Bachao Andolan Leader Medha Patkar Arrested In Madhya Pradesh: Sources

The Madhya Pradesh police arrested Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar on the 12th day of her indefinite fast in Dhar on Monday, sources said.

The sources added the police also removed the makeshift tants.

Dhar (MP): Medha Patkar, on hunger strike demanding rehabilitation of those displaced by Sardar Sarovar Dam forcibly taken away by Police pic.twitter.com/DaLqJCoAHR Advertisement opens in new window — ANI (@ANI_news) August 7, 2017

Policemen in large numbers entered the protest site Chikalda village amidst protest from project affected families (PAFs), who had been laying siege in the area which will fall under submergence of the SSP.

Police used mild force to disperse the angry protesters, before taking Patkar and five others into preventive custody.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is arresting me and 11 others who are observing a fast as part of non-violent protest for last 12 days. The action has been taken by the Modi government, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.. without detailed dialogue. We believe this use of force is murder of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams in this country," Patkar told reporters, reported The Times of India.

Patkar's indefinite fast for rehabilitation of the Sardar Sarovar Dam oustees in Madhya Pradesh entered the 12th day on Monday.

Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati earlier had urged Patkar (62) to end the hunger strike while expressing concern over her health.

Patkar is sitting on fast since July 27 at Chikhalda in Dhar district demanding "proper" rehabilitation of people from Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur and Khargone districts who will have to vacate their houses due to the closure of the gates of the dam in neighbouring Gujarat.

Meanwhile, leaders of various outfits have extended their support to Patkar's agitation.

Patidar community leaders, who spearheaded the recent farmers' protests in western Madhya Pradesh, called on the activist and announced their support for her cause.

"We handed over a letter to the NBA assuring them of our support for the ongoing protest. We will go to other affected places in support of agitators and also talk to the chief minister," said Madhya Pradesh Patidar Samaj president Mahendra Patidar.

NBA claimed various organisations, including trade unions and civil societies, staged a protest in Raipur in Chhattisgarh in support of Patkar.

Patkar did not allow a team of doctors to examine her health.

(With PTI inputs)