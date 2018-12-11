Names, Identities Of Rape, Sexual Assault Victims Should Not Be Disclosed Even Remotely: SC

The names and identities of victims of rape and sexual assault will not be disclosed or reavealed, the Supreme Court directed on Tuesday.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the print and electronic media not to reveal identity of victims of rape and sexual assault "even in a remote manner".

Speaking for the bench, Justice Gupta advised the media to avoid sensationalising rape cases for the purpose of increasing the TRP and ordered that identity of minor rape victims cannot be disclosed even by their families.

The court verdict came on a PIL by advocate Nipun Saxena who had moved the court seeking steps for the safety of women in public places.

The petition was filed in the aftermath of the December 16, 2012, Delhi gangrape case.

"The media has not only the right but also duty to report" the cases of sexual assault but "should refrain from interviewing the victim", it said.

The apex court said FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault, including those against minors, should not be put in public domain by police.

The top court said it is "unfortunate" that rape victims are treated as "untouchables" in society.

