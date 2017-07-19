The Website
My Selection At Presidency Marks The Greatness Of Indian Democracy: Ram Nath Kovind

Kovind defeated opposition's Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, garnering more than 65% of the votes in the Electoral College, the Returning Officer for the poll announced.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File Photo

India’s 14th President-elect Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday his selection at the presidency marks the greatness of Indian democracy.

Addressing to the reporters at his house in Delhi, Kovind said : “The responsibility is given to every person in the country who conducts duties with honesty… This is an emotional moment for me today.”

He also thanked and congratulated opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

Kovind defeated opposition's Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, garnering more than 65 percent of the votes in the Electoral College, the Returning Officer for the poll announced today.

The 71-year old, who will be the second Dalit to hold the top constitutional position, received 2930 votes with a value of 702044, the returning officer, Anoop Mishra, said.

Kumar also congratulated Kovind for the Presidential election.

“My fight for secularism, the oppressed and the marginalised continues. I thank all my well wishers for their support and good wishes… I congratulate Ram Nath Kovindji for becoming the President of India," said Kumar. 

She also thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leaders of all the political parties who have supported her.’

