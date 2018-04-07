Controversial Marathi Film 'Nude: Chitraa' Faces Plagiarism Charges, Court Stays Release

The release of upcoming Marathi movie “Nude : Chitraa”, directed by Ravi Jadhav, landed in trouble over alleged its copyright infringement.

On Thursday, a Delhi court stayed its release till the next date of hearing on April 19. The court asked the makers not to make the movie public in any manner.

Granted the CBFC certificate, the Marathi movie is scheduled to release on April 27.

The ex-parte interim injunction was granted on April 5 by additional district judge of Tis-Hazari Court MP Singh in a suit filed by "Kalindi" story writer Manisha Kulshreshtha and publisher through the advocate Yatin Chadha.

During the course of the arguments, counsels Neeraj Grover assisted by Chadha, showed the official trailer of the film to the court and claimed that the movie is an unauthorised adaptation of the story "Kalindi". The counsels pointed out many similarities between Kalindi and Nude : Chitraa.

Kulshreshtha claimed that the film is a substantial adaptation, with same story line, plot, form and manner of expression, of her Hindi story Kalindi, which is in public domain since 2008.

The writer alleged that the movie is a wilful infringement of her copyright. Earlier, the movie hit the news when it was dropped down from the final list of International Film Festival of India 2017 despite being chosen by the jury.

Starring Kalyanee Mulay, Chhaya Kadam and Naseeruddin Shah (in a special appearance), the movie is centered around a mother who poses as a nude model for students of an art college, in order to fund her son's education.