﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Missile That Shot Down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 Was Ukrainian: Russia

Missile That Shot Down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 Was Ukrainian: Russia

The jet was shot down by a missile over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 people on board

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
Missile That Shot Down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 Was Ukrainian: Russia
FILE- AP PHOTO/DMITRY LOVETSKY
Missile That Shot Down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 Was Ukrainian: Russia
outlookindia.com
2018-09-17T20:17:30+0530
Related Stories

The missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, killing all 298 people on board, came from the arsenals of the Ukrainian army, not from Russia,  said the Russian military on Monday.

The jet was shot down by a Soviet-made missile over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in July 2014, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border, where fighting had been raging for months between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists. Associated Press reporters sighted a Buk missile system not far from the site just hours before the plane crash.

The Netherlands and Australia announced in May that they believe the missile was transported to Ukraine from a military unit in the Russian city of Kursk.

Russia has vehemently denied involvement and has over the years come up with various theories as to the cause of the crash.

Lt Gen Nikolai Parshin, chief of the Missile and Artillery Directorate at the Russian Defense Ministry, told reporters on Monday that the military had studied and declassified archives at the research center outside Moscow that produced the Buk missiles after the Dutch investigators displayed parts of the missile and their serial numbers.

Parshin said the Russian archives show that the missile that was made of these parts was transported to a military unit in western Ukraine in 1986, and to Russia's knowledge never left Ukraine.

Asked about the possibility that the separatists may have seized the missile system during fighting in 2014, Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov conceded that Russia does not have any documents proving otherwise but pointed to the statements of Ukrainian officials who have denied that separatists seized any of their Buks.

(AP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Russia Malaysia Ukraine Aeroplanes/Flights International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Govt Announces Merger Of Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank And Bank Of Baroda
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters